Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,370 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

