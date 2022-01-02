DeGate Price Tops $0.22 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. DeGate has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and $635,947.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

