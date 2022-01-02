WHALE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $13.76 or 0.00028993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $100.52 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00063672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.04 or 0.07998712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,533.06 or 1.00131504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007649 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WHALEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.