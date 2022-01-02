Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

