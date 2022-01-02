Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 1.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $172.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

