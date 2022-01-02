Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after buying an additional 286,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 267,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

