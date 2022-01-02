PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $61.90 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,975 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $61,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

