Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average is $154.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.