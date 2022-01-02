Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,000. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

APAM stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

