Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 847,290 shares of company stock worth $58,844,873. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. 4,888,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

