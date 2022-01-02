Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.43.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE POST traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. 216,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,430. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. Post has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Post will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

