Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.17 ($26.33).

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DTE traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €16.30 ($18.52). The stock had a trading volume of 5,245,909 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.25. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

