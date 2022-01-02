Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce sales of $39.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.10 million and the highest is $39.75 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $35.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $157.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $157.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $160.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $163.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

