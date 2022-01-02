Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.15.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 46.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,298,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $114.28. 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.