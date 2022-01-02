smARTOFGIVING (AOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,098.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded down 40.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0882 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $11,098.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.21 or 0.07968204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,642.98 or 0.99949573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007637 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

