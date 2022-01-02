yieldwatch Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $36,556.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.21 or 0.07968204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,642.98 or 0.99949573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007637 BTC.

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,424,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

