ZB Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $953,653.00 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $123.14 million and approximately $953,653.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005325 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

