Boston Partners Acquires 625,959 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.66% of Diamondback Energy worth $455,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $107.85 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

