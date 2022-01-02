Boston Partners Sells 14,174 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Partners lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,290,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,951.65.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,096.39 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,912.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,710.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.