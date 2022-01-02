Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 362,801 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $673,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

