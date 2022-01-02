Brokerages Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target at $25.00

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 157,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,062. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

