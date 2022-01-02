Brokerages Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target at $25.00

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
DIBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
In other news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 157,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,062. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.