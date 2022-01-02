Sandy Spring Bank Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $567.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $531.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.