Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 3,149 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Amundi bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after acquiring an additional 519,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

