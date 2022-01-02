Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $567.70 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $531.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.68. The company has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COST. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

