New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

NYSE:DE opened at $342.89 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $263.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

