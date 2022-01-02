Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up about 2.0% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 44.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $103.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

