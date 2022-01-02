SPC Financial Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 151,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,749 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

