Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BHP Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

