Binance USD Achieves Market Cap of $14.64 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $14.64 billion and approximately $2.76 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 14,633,196,848 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

