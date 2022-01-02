385 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 385 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 260,844.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 70.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $536.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.