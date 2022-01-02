MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

NYSE HON opened at $208.51 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.81. The company has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.