Advisory Services Network LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,887,000 after purchasing an additional 456,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 409,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $116.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.