Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 4.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

