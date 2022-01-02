Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 27,318 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2,377.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN opened at $346.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $346.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

