Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,292,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $346.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.03. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $346.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

