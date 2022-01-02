MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

