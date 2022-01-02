MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.