iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 497,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

