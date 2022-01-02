New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $460,000 Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSC stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.