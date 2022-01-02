SPC Financial Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $254.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average of $244.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

