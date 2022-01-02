PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

