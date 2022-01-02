Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $9,073.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00321376 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00136279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00088988 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003458 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,899,806 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.