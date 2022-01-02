CoinLoan (CLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $427,991.00

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.00 or 0.00073102 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $68.25 million and $427,991.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.44 or 0.07926755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00075926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.57 or 0.99877122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007626 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinLoan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.