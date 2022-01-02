Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $88.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $90.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $333.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $334.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $386.10 million, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,824. Veritex has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Veritex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Veritex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.