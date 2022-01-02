MyNeighborAlice Reaches Market Capitalization of $403.45 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $403.45 million and approximately $110.73 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $13.18 or 0.00027819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005315 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

