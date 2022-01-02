Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

