ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $72.18 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.