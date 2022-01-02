AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,586 shares of company stock worth $3,642,855. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. 114,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,718. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $955.90 million, a P/E ratio of 124.11 and a beta of 0.14.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.