boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS BHOOY remained flat at $$33.74 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

