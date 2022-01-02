Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

AVDX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36. Avant Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

